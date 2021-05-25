Andrew McGinley says his children are getting him through life

Donegal man, Andrew McGinley says he will never recover from the loss of his children, and his life will be dedicated to preserving their memory.

Last week, his wife Deirdre Morley was found not guilty by reason of insanity of the murder their three children, nine year old Conor, seven year old Darragh and three year old Carla

Andrew McGinley has called for an urgent review of his wife's medical care before the tragedy occurred, telling Greg Hughes on today's Nine til Noon Show that he believes things would have been different if he had been involved, and he believes there were ways of doing that without breaching confidentiality.

First, he spoke of dealing with his grief...........