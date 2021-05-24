Webster missing for Harps trip to Waterford

There's a full round of fixtures this evening in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Finn Harps are off to face Waterford at the RSC and go into the the game having co.ceded late against Drogheda last Friday.

Assistant Manager Paul Hegarty says there will be changes for the trip to the south coast tonight…

Harps Capatain Dave Webster is ruled out of the game serving a one match suspension for his sending off last week.

Former Harps player Mickey Funston says Webster is a massive loss…

Kick off for Finn Harps versus Waterford is 7.45pm.

Before that at 5.45pm, Derry City will look to build on their win at Waterford when the host title chasing St Pats Athletic at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Derry Manager Ruaidhri Higgins has watched his chargers pick up 11 points from his six games in charge so far, although 10 of those have come away from home.

In the other games, champions Shamrock Rovers will look to put their loss to Dundalk on Friday night behind them when they host second placed Sligo Rovers, Longford Town are away to Drogheda and it's Bohemians versus Dundalk at Dalymount Park.