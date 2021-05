Unemployment in Ireland could top 390,000 - the highest jobless rate since 1986.

The Social Justice Ireland study expect an unemployment rate of 16.1%, which is higher than the last recession.

Over 1.2 million people had their employment impacted by Covid-19 and of these almost a quarter of a million don't expect to return to their previous job.

Social Justice Ireland Economic and Social Analyst, Collete Bennett says young people will be worst affected: