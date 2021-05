Sligo Rovers have blown the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title race wide open.

Liam Buckley's side sit top of the table following a 1-nil win away to previous leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Romeo Parkes scored the game's only goal ten-minutes after the break in Tallaght.

It's now back to back defeats for the champions who sit one point of Sligo at the head of the field.