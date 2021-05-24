Publicans in Republic watching closely as North reopens further

The Treasurer of the Donegal Branch of the Vintners Federation of Ireland says publicans will be watching closely today as hospitality reopens fully in the North.

In Northern Ireland, bars and restaurants can now serve customers indoors for the first time this year and the Vintners Federation of Ireland is encouraging the Irish Government to follow suit.

Publicans in the Republic are calling for indoor trade to resume on July 1st, three weeks after outdoor dining reopens.

Councillor Martin Harley, Chair of the Donegal Branch of the Vintners Federation of Ireland says outdoor service will not be a viable option for many and more clarity is needed ahead of businesses reopening: