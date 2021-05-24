Michael Murphy doubtful for Armagh clash

Donegal will prepare for their league clash against Armagh with a huge doubt hanging over Michael Murphy.

The Donegal Captain pulled up in the opening minutes of Saturday's drawn game with Monaghan.

A hamstring injury to the left leg could rule him out for several weeks.

If that is the case, Donegal will be hopeful he is ready for the championship clash with Down in five weeks time.

It's going to be a busy treatment table this week in the Donegal camp with Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Eoin McHugh and Brendan McCole also pulling up on Saturday while Jamie Brennan and Andrew McClean were carrying knocks into last weekend and didn't feature.

That championship game at Pairc Esler on Sunday 27th June will have 500 spectators in attendance.

The return of fans to sporting events will be confirmed today in Northern Ireland with the GAA to meet on Tuesday to discuss allowing fans from the south into GAA matches in the six counties during the Ulster Championship.