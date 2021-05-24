Mica homeowner believes campaign for 100% redress needs to go to Dublin

A Mica affected homeowner in Donegal believes they need to take their campaign to Dublin.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Letterkenny and Buncrana on Saturday in protest for a 100% Mica redress scheme.

Mary O'Regan who discovered in 2016 that her home had Mica, told those gathered in Letterkenny that it's clear money can be found when needed for projects such as; the National Children's Hospital cost overruns.

She says, OAPs affected by the defective block issue cannot become another statistic: