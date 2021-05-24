LUH General Manager says overcoming cyber attack isn’t going to be a quick fix

The HSE says it will be watching closely to see if confidential patient data appears online today.

The gang who hacked the health service's network 10 days ago has threatened to publish the data today if a 20 million dollar ransom is not paid.

The Government says it has not and will not pay the ransom as it will enable a criminal enterprise.

Meanwhile, work was ongoing over the weekend at Letterkenny University Hospital to get their systems back up and running.

However, all outpatient, diagnostic and endoscopy clinics at the hospital remain cancelled.

All elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled also however, a small number of procedures may go ahead but patients will be contacted directly.

Maternity services and dialysis treatment is continuing and physiotherapy appointments have resumed.

The hospital's General Manager Sean Murphy says it isn't going to be a quick fix: