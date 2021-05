Bohemians are up to fifth in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table.

Georgie Kelly scored the perfect hat-trick as Bohs hammered Dundalk 5-1 at Dalymount Park.

The Inishowen native opened the scoring in the 5th minute and just under an hour later he made sure the match ball was his by netting his third of the night.

Dundalk, who ended Shamrock Rovers historic unbeaten run last Friday couldn't replicate that form which beat the champions.

Both sides ended that game with ten men.