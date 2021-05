Bars and restaurants in Northern Ireland are now allowed to serve customers indoors for the first time in 2021.

Lockdown restrictions have been eased, meaning six people from two households can also meet inside and the 'stay local' message has been removed.

The Executive is still urging people to be careful to avoid the spread of variants.

Emilia Skirmuntt, an evolutionary virologist, says that's vital to allow measures to be eased further: