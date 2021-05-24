Harps come back to win in Waterford

Finn Harps came from behind to take all three points at Waterford on Monday evening.

Matt Keane reports...

https://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Voice-005.mp3

The home side were in front in just the 3rd minute after poor defending allowed Jamie Mascoll to charge down the flank and slot past Mark Anthony McGinley.

Harps had the bulk of the possession after that and deservedly equalised on 75 minutes from the penalty spot.

Barry McNamee slotted home when Tunde Owolabi was brought down in the area.

Just one minute later Adam Foley bagged his 6th goal of the season to put Harps in front and see out the win, a 5th of the Premier Division campaign for the Ballybofey Blues who stay 5th in the table, one ahead of Bohs and four in front of Dundalk and Derry.

Next up for Harps is the new league leaders Sligo Rovers. Liam Buckley's side will come to Finn Park on Friday in full confidence after their 1-0 win at Shamrock Rovers.