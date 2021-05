On this weeks DL Debate Podcast with Brendan Devenney there's feedback from the Donegal Hurling game where they secured their Division 2B status for another season, In depth analysis on the football from the weekend with Brendan Kilcoyne and Dessie Moane, We will also hear from Declan Bonner and not forgetting Ladies Football who started their league campaign with a win on Sunday.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with the Dry Arch Complex, Letterkenny...