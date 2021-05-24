Derry draw with Pats: Higgins & Thomson Reaction

Derry City boss Ruadhri Higgins was disappointed his side didn't take the win on Monday against St Pats at the Brandywell.

The Candystrips lead 2-1 going into the closing minutes with a third goal of the season from Ronan Boyce and another from Joseph Thomson.

Pats grabbed an equaliser through Billy King six minutes from time to share the spoils.

Derry are still without a home win since Higgins took charge at the club seven games ago but they have picked up 12 points during that time and have held the top two in the Premier Division to just a point in recent games.

Ruaidhri Higgins told Martin Holmes maybe the draw was fair...