Data from the HSE cyber attack could appear online today after those behind it indicated a potential dump if a ransom isn't paid.

The Government has always ruled out paying any fee to those who attacked the HSE and Department of Health's IT systems.

The head of the HSE says officials will be concentrating on getting some national systems working again, such as those which run CT and MRI scans.

Paul Reid says the recent attack hasn't affected the vaccine rollout: