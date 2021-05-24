Could Donegal supporters be in Armagh on Saturday

There is a possibility that Donegal could have supporters at the Athletic grounds for this weekend's game with Armagh.

From today, 500 fans are allowed at games in the six counties but that's not the case for the likes of Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan.

It's understood GAA officials are to meet tomorrow to discuss letting supporters from outside the six counties of Ulster attend.

Indications are that this is going to happen, with Donegal, Monaghan, Longford and Leitrim fans set to gain access to their games with Armagh, Tyrone, Fermanagh and Antrim.

The GAA are understood to be in favour as there is not current restriction on inter county travel either.

If the green light is given, County Boards will have to determine who gets what would be seen as a golden ticket.