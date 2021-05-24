Community Enhancement Programme open for applications

Community groups in Donegal can now apply for funding under the Community Enhancement Programme.

€4.5 million in funding is available nationally under the 2021 programme.

Donegal County Council and the Donegal Local Community Development Committee are inviting applications for the programme with grants of up to €10,000 available.

The Community Enhancement Programme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and will provide grant funding in 2021 under two categories as follows:

1. Large Grant of €5,000 - €10,000

Capital Grant towards projects or equipment enhancing facilities

2. Small Grant of €500-€1,000

(a) Capital Grant towards projects or equipment enhancing facilities

(b) Once off grant towards costs associated with reopening of a facility or the sustainability of a facility to include costs from 1st January 2021 such as utility bills etc.

The programme, now in its fourth year, has a focus on supporting groups in disadvantaged areas.

The closing date for applications is 3pm on Thursday July 1st.

More information and an application form is available on donegalcoco.ie