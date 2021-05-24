Arranmore progress and potential flagged as population grows

Arranmore has seen its population rise by around 13% since the 2016 census, according to the Chair of the island's community council.

Adrian Begley was instrumental in setting up Ireland’s first island based digital shared workspace to allow the island’s diaspora who can work remotely to relocate home.

He says since Covid hit, a number of islanders have returned, as have several students. He says there are a lot of people from as far away as the US interested in setting up homes on the island because of the remote working opportunities.

He says the challenge facing government now is to ensure infrastructure and housing are provided to meet that demand............

Nóirín Uí Mhaoldomhnaigh is manager of Chomharchumann Oileán Árainn Mhór.

She says initiatives such as the foreshore amphitheatre launched last week and the Blueway initiative with Burtonport linking into the Greenway to Letterkenny are important projects which complement the other work being done on the island..............