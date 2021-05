Donegal ladies earned their first win of their National League campaign after they beat Westmeath 2-13 to 1-07 at MacCumhaill Park.

Newly appointed captain Niamh McLaughlin netted a brace of goals, one in either half to help Maxi Curran's side earn all three points and move to the top of the league.

After the game she gave her thoughts to Tom Comack...