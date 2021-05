Donegal Hurlers maintained their National League Division 2B status on Sunday afternoon with a 4-18 to 13 point win over Mayo.

Goals from Ritchie Ryan, Ronan McDermott and two from Declan Coulter gave Mickey McCann's side a big victory

After the game Oisin Kelly spoke with the Donegal boss Mickey McCann...

Oisin also spoke with one of the goalscorers, Declan Coulter...