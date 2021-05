The Taoiseach's enjoying a boost in support in the latest political poll.

Micheal Martin's up 6 points to 49 percent, according to the Sunday Times Behaviour and Attitudes poll.

The government is up three points to 47 percent support, but Sinn Fein's still the most popular party in the country.

Stephen O'Brien, political editor with the Sunday Times, says the housing crisis doesn't seem to be negatively impacting the Coalition: