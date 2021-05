Older people are falling through the cracks of the current Mica Redress Scheme.

That's according to Mary O'Regan, an affected homeowner who spoke yesterday in Letterkenny as people gathered in protest for a 100% redress scheme.

Thousands took to the streets in Buncrana yesterday also in a stand against the current 90% Government funded redress scheme.

Speaking at yesterday's protest in Letterkenny on behalf of older people, Ms O'Regan says the scheme is totally inaccessible for her generation: