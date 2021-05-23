Midlands NW MEP believes delays to digital Covid certificate will be bad news for all

Delays to the roll-out of a digital Covid certificate will be bad news for everybody.

That's according to a Midlands North West MEP.

Negotiators from the European Parliament and member states reached a deal this week on the so-called Covid passports after intense talks.

However, it is yet to be approved in a vote in the European Parliament and it’s still unclear when Ireland will fully open up international travel to the country.

MEP Colm Markey believes Ireland is in a strong position to allow international travel again: