Investigation launched after firing of shots by masked men in Derry

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information after shots were fired by masked men in a residential area of the city on Friday night last.

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones says the sight of armed and masked men on the streets of Derry is unacceptable and the recklessness of discharging firearms in a crowded residential area with young children present is beyond belief.

He added that such actions being applauded by onlookers is also deeply concerning.

Police were alerted to the gathering of at least 12 masked men in the Ardfoyle area just before 9pm on Friday.

They subsequently became aware of video footage circulating on social media showing the men firing shots into the air.

Chief Superintendent Jones described the incident as a brazen armed show of strength.

He says the fact this occurred in the middle of a built-up area is even more shocking because any of the bullets could have ricocheted or strayed at any moment and into the nearby crowd.

Police says enquiries are ongoing in the Ardfoyle area today and they are appealing to anyone who can assist with the investigation to come forward.