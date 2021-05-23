HSE confirms progress is being made on restoring IT systems in hospitals

The HSE says some progress has been made in some hospitals on restoring IT systems following last week's cyber attack.

However it says the progress was uneven and levels of disruption in the week ahead are expected to be similar to those experienced last week.

It comes after a new version of the decryption tool obtained last week was developed on Friday and tested.

Steady progress is being made on the restoration of some IT systems or parts of the IT system in voluntary hospitals. Some hospital labs and radiology systems have been restored and are operational.

The platform that delivers digital radiology is now live again at Beaumont Hospital, and progress on this is being made in other hospitals.