The head of the HSE says it's not up to the health service to pay ransoms to cyber criminals.

Hackers are threatening to release stolen patient information on the dark web if they're not paid by tomorrow.

The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau is monitoring underground websites in anticipation of the data being dumped.

While the HSE's secured injunctions from the High Court preventing anyone sharing the confidential files.

Paul Reid says ransoms are a matter for Government: