Gardai urge motorists to take care during wet conditions

Gardai are urging motorists to take care when driving in wet conditions.

It's after Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detected a driver travelling at 125km/h in a 100km/h zone this morning.

Gardai are warning all drivers to slow down especially when road conditions are poor.

They say if you are stopped for a speeding offence then you are liable to receive an €80 fine and 3 penalty points.

Gardai are reminding drivers that in wet conditions:

- It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

- Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility.

- Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists.

- Be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and 120 km/h.

- Check tyres and consider replacing them if the tread depth is below 3mm.

- Use dipped headlights at all times of poor visibility to ensure you are seen by other motorists.