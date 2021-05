Donegal Hurlers will play Division 2B hurling for another year after they recorded a 4-18 to 13 point win over Mayo.

Goals from Ronan McDermott, Ritchie Ryan and two from Declan Coulter helped ease Mickey McCann's side to victory.

Oisin Kelly and Colm Breathnach report from O'Donnell Park with Ciaran O'Donnell speaking with former Donegal captain Joe Boyle and Mayo coach Tom McPhillips...