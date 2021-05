Donegal Ladies earned their first win of the new League season after they beat Westmeath 2-13 to 1-07 at MacCumhaill Park.

Goals in both halves from Niamh McLaughlin helped Maxi Curran's side to a nine point victory over the visitors.

Geraldine McLaughlin fired over two points in what was her 100th appearance for Donegal.

Tom Comack and Maureen O'Donnell report for Highland Radio Sport...