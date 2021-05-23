Calls for more detail on transmissibility of Indian variant

An infectious disease consultant says more data is needed on the transmissibility of the Indian variant of Covid-19.

A UK study has found the two main vaccines can protect against the strain.

Two Pfizer jabs offer up to 88 percent protection, while both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine make it at least 60 percent effective.

72 cases of the Indian variant have been detected in Ireland.

Dr Eoghan De Barra says we need to know how quickly it spreads:

A further 381 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ireland yesterday.

Meanwhile, latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency team reported 110 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, of which 42 are in intensive care.