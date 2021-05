Derry have one foot in the semi final spots of Division 3 after they beat Fermanagh 5-13 to nine points at Owenbeg on Saturday evening.

Goals from Ethan Doherty, Niall Toner, Gareth McKinless and two from Shane McGuigan gave the hosts their second victory in as many games.

After the game Derry Now spoke with Chrissy McKaigue but first they got the thoughts of Derry boss Rory Gallagher....