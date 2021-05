The Sinn Fein leader has called for an independent public inquiry into the murder of Eddie Fullerton.

Councillor Eddie Fullerton was shot dead by loyalists in his Buncrana home in 1991.

In an online tribute to mark the 30th anniversary of his death, Mary Lou McDonald said his biggest achievement is the Eddie Fullerton dam.

Deputy McDonald says she fully supports the Fullerton family's call for a public inquiry: