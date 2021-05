Police in Derry are appealing for information relating to the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

They say they are concerned for the whereabouts of 14 year old Anastasia Loginova, who is currently missing from the Waterside area.

She is described as 5ft 1 in height, of a slim build, with long black hair and blue eyes and was wearing a black leather jacket, black hoodie and a white crop top with grey joggers and light blue vans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police on 101.