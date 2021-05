Derry City earned their third win of the season on Friday evening after they beat Waterford FC 1-0.

Donegal's Ronan Boyce netted the games only goal on four minutes as the Candystripes left with all three points.

The win leaves Ruaidhri Higgins side six points clear of the second relegation spot which is currently being held by Longford

After the game, Derry's Ciaran Coll told Kevin McLaughlin that its good to get three points...