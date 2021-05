Several hundred people are protesting in Letterkenny this afternoon for a 100% Mica redress scheme.

Protests are underway also in Buncrana and Ballina.

Affected householders say the amount of money required to just apply for the long awaited redress scheme is growing, and unattainable for many.

Gerry Hone, is one of them homeowners, he told Highland Radio News that the 90/ 10 scheme effectively doesn't exist: