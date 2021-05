Donegal came from behind to earn a 1-20 to 4-11 draw with Monaghan at MacCumhaill Park.

At halftime, Donegal trailed 3-07 to 1-08 with Conor McCarthy netting a hattrick for the visitors.

Donegal also had Michael Murphy go off injured after just four minutes.

Patrick McBrearty kicked five second half points to help Declan Bonner's side earn a point

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report for Highland Radio Sport...