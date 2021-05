Donegal CCC Secretary Ed Byrne has confirmed that the club football in Donegal will begin on the weekend of June 11.

Byrne has also confirmed that the board have been in talks with Naomh Conaill and Kilcar on when their County Final will be played which will be based on Donegal's progress in this seasons All Ireland series.

Ed Byrne joined Oisin Kelly on Saturday Sport to discuss the new Donegal Championship season...