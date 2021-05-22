Demonstrations calling for 100% Mica redress scheme taking place in Donegal

Demonstrations calling for 100% redress for Mica affected homeowners will take place today in Buncrana, Letterkenny and Ballina.

The organisers say they will be peaceful and Covid compliant.

Meanwhile, the Chair of Donegal County Council's Redress Committee is urging people to continue with applications to the scheme.

At a meeting last evening, the Council's Director of Services, Joe Peoples said people may be reluctant to move to the next stage of the scheme because they believe there is a prospect it may be changed.

Cllr Martin McDermott is however, urging people not to delay.

The council is considering appointing a liaison officer to meet with affected homeowners and guide them through the application process.

Cllr McDermott believes that would be a beneficial move: