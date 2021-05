Derry man Connor Coyle has claimed the ABF Continental Americas Middleweight title after he beat Edgar Ortega in Cancun, Mexico in somewhat strange circumstances.

The bout had been due to last 10 rounds but due to the fight taking place outdoors and a heavy rainstorm the bout was called off after six rounds with Coyle ahead on the scorecards.

The win now means his professional record now stands at 14-0.