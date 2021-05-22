Caravan and motorhome users to be surveyed by DCC

Campervan and motorhome users who visit Donegal are being invited to get involved in an online survey as part of Donegal County Councils Caravan and Camping Study which is being undertaken by KPMG.

This will augment an existing survey that is underway to garner the views of the general public in the county on the opportunities presented by this growing sector.

In a statement, the council says the caravan, camper van and camping sector is an essential and important component of the tourism infrastructure of County Donegal. The statement acknowledges the sector has to a large extent developed in an organic fashion, with the majority of service providers coming from the private sector, alongside a small number of locations provided by Donegal County Council.

This Campervan and Motorhome Users Survey will provide users with an opportunity to share information on their needs as visitors to Donegal including details on locations within the county that they prefer to visit, the types of facilities they require, how often they visit Donegal and factors that affect their decisions to visit.

The council says the overall purpose of this study is to help inform how best the sector can be supported so that it can be developed as a valuable offering for visitors to Donegal, while also meeting the needs of communities.

Visit online survey at www.donegalcoco.ie/business/ developingourtourismsector. The survey is open until 4 June 2021.