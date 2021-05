The head of the HSE says access to the unlocking codes for its system is welcome - but still "fraught with risk".

Paul Reid says it won't be a "switch back on" process in recovering from last week's cyber attack.

A decryption code is being analysed this weekend to see if it can be safely used to regain access to patient data.

Dr Sean McSweeney, head of the computer science department at Munster Technological University, says it'll be a slow process: