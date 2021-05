It was heartbreak for Finn Harps as Dane Massey's last gasp free kick gave the visiting Drogheda United a 1-0 win at Finn Harps.

The game seemed destined for a draw but a piece of brilliance from Massey stole the show for the Louth side who increase their advantage in fourth to four points ahead of Harps.

Harps Assistant Manager Paul Hegarty told Diarmaid Doherty its a game Harps shouldn't have lost..