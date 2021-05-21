Significant step made in LYIT’s bid for University status

Today marks a significant step in Letterkenny Institute of Technology's bid for University status.

Members of the Teachers Union of Ireland in LYIT, Sligo IT and GMIT have voted in favour of a submission for the formation of a new Technological University.

80% of staff at LYIT voted in favour of the move.

Education Minister Simon Harris will this afternoon formalise the ballot and the submission will then come before an international panel.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh says things are on course to see university status granted to LYIT early next next year: