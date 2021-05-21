Rescue 118 tasked to assist in early morning operation in Derry

The Rescue 118 helicopter was tasked to assist Foyle Search and Rescue in the early hours of this morning after the activation of an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon on the River Foyle and reports of a strobe light.

Foyle Search and Rescue were tasked at around 3:25am by Police to conduct searches of locations on the river and shore.

Belfast Coastguard activated a land based coastguard mobile unit to the scene and requested air support from Irish Coastguard Helicopter 118.

At 6am the active EPIRB was traced to an abandoned vessel.

It was established by all agencies that it was an accidental activation and that no one had entered the water and the operation stood down.