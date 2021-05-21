Niall McDermott on a summer of Basketball at LYIT

This week Letterkenny IT was named as a Basketball Ireland Centre of Excellence.

The college is now one of four centres on the island of Ireland and the Letterkenny campus will provide access to expertise, such as strength and conditioning, sports medicine, sports psychology, diet and nutrition, sports management and administration, coach development and training.

LYIT will also be used for national training camps for international sides, along with Basketball Ireland academies.

There will also be the ability to host international fixtures, national senior competitions, intervarsity competitions, as well as local schools cups and blitzes.

Basketball Ireland North West Development Officer Niall McDermott is hopeful for a summer of Basketball.

He told Oisin Kelly, the link up with the LYIT is a culmination of the hard work over the last number of years...

