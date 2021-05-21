MLA calls on Donegal Senator to stop hiding behind parliamentary privilege

A Sinn Féin MLA is calling on a Donegal Senator to stop hiding behind parliamentary privilege, and abusing it to make unfounded and scurrilous allegations.

He also said similar tactics were being employed by the DUP.

Gerry Kelly said there is absolutely no basis to scurrilous allegations made in recent days by Niall Blaney and Gregory Campbell about Sinn Féin's MLAs Karen Mullan and Martina Anderson in Foyle.

He said these allegations are grossly defamatory, and would be subject to public and legal scrutiny, without the cover of parliamentary privilege.