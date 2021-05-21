McGinty & Coyle chase wins and belt this weekend

Brett McGinty and Conor Coyle are back in the professional ring this weekend.

St Johnston man McGinty returns for his second professional fight on Saturday at the Skydome Arena in Coventry.

The Donegal middleweight has had a change of opponent for a second time and will now face Dwain Grant, a 37 year old with three wins and nine defeats on his record.

The fight is part of the Hennessy Promotions Sam Eggington Carlos Molina Middleweight Championship fight bill.

McGinty who has Ricky Hatton as his mentor will be in the ring at 5.30 live on Channel 5.

Derry man Coyle is back across the Atlantic and will fight in Cancun Mexico against Edgar Ortega.

Coyle has a polished 13-0 record while the hometown fighter has suffered 12 defeats in his 30 outings.

The ABF Inter-Contential Middleweight title will be on the line with Coyle expected in the ring around 3am Irish time Sunday morning.