Investigations will continue today to assess if a decryption key will unlock HSE data stolen during a ransomware attack.

The criminal gang gave it to Irish authorities yesterday, with assessments ongoing to see if it's safe to use on its computer systems.

The government says it hasn't paid a ransom to get the key, while thousands of hospital appointments continue to be cancelled.

Cyber security expert Brian Honan, the chief executive of BH Consulting, says the code mightn't work properly: