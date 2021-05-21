If there are deficiencies in redress scheme, they need addressed – Minister Ryan

The Environment Minister says he agrees that if there are deficiencies in the Mica Redress Scheme, then they need to be addressed.

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan was speaking in the Dail in response to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, who repeated calls for a 100% redress scheme.

Deputy Doherty said many of the families are not able to participate in the scheme because of the costs they are facing:

The Dail discussion comes ahead of a special meeting of Donegal County Council's Mica Redress Committee later today and protests which are being held tomorrow in Buncrana, Letterkenny and Ballina.

Minister Eamon Ryan told Deputy Doherty that what happened was not the families' fault, and if the scheme isn't working, he will ask Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien to review it:

Members of the Mica Action Group have met online with Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien and presented him with details of the costs being incurred by many of the affected householders, figures which they say prove that people are facing costs far in excess of the 10% envisaged in the current scheme.

Councillor Martin McDermott, Chair of the Council's Mica Redress Committee says the Minister and his officials pledged to closely examine the figures and committed to meet with the group again in two weeks time.