Covid case numbers in Donegal encouraging – Dr Breslin

The Director of Public Health in the North West says daily case numbers of Covid-19 in Donegal are encouraging.

No local data has been available since last Friday as a result of the cyber attack on the HSE.

However, Dr Anthony Breslin says based on the available data, the number of positive cases of the virus in the county currently ranges from the early to mid 20s per day.

Dr Breslin told today's Nine til Noon Show it's vital that as further restrictions ease in the North on Monday, that people remember the basics and continue to comply with public health guidelines to mitigate against further mutations of the virus: