Community Health services still affected by Cyber Attack

The HSE's Community Health Office says its services continue to be affected.

Statement in full -

The HSE and the wider health system has been targeted by a criminal ransomware attack. IT systems across health service have been temporarily shut down for security reasons, and the HSE is working with the National Cyber Security Centre, and with national and international experts including McAfee, to rectify this issue.



Our priority is keeping our patients safe and maintaining essential care and support services. The shutdown of our systems is having an impact on some health services as follows;

Attend Anywhere virtual health care appointments have been impacted and are suspended.

All Donegal Community Diagnostics ie. X-ray are cancelled until further notice.

If your child has an audiology appointment or you have an adult appointment please phone Donegal on 074 91 89562 or Sligo on 071 91 62647 to check if your appointment is proceeding.

Hearing aid repairs and Earmould appointments are available. Please ring your local clinic numbers listed above.

Prearranged Community Ophthalmic appointments in St Conals, Letterkenny are going ahead as normal.

Vaccinations are proceeding as normal across CHO Area 1( Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo). We wish to remind people to attend for their vaccination appointments.

The latest group that can register to get a COVID-19 vaccine are people aged 45 to 49.

We’re asking people to register on specific days to help us manage the demand.

If you are aged 47 – register on Friday 21 May, or any time after, 46 – register on Saturday 22 May, or any time after, 45 – register on Sunday 23 May, or any time after.

If you are older than this, you can still register if you haven’t already.

You can register for a COVID-19 vaccine online via HSE website or by phone, which is open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday on LoCall: 1850 24 1850 or 01 240 87870

Any updates to community services are available by county at the following link Community health service updates - HSE.ie

Testing continues throughout the CHO Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo).

If you have symptoms of Covid 19 please phone your GP/GP Out of Hours service who may advise you to go to the nearest Testing Centre. Those who have a GP referral or have been contacted by Contact Tracing and advised to go to a Covid 19 Test Centre can attend without an appointment. You can also attend the Testing Centre as a Walk In without an appointment if you live in the same area as the Walk In Test Centre and have not tested positive in the last 6 months. Please be advised that you may have to wait if the Testing Centre is busy on arrival. Please check opening and closing times of your nearest Testing Centre on www.hse.ie



Test centres are operating in the following venues across CHO 1 area at these times;

Cavan at Castlesaunderson, Belturbet, Co. Cavan from 10am to 6pm daily.

Donegal at St Conal's Healthcare Campus Letterkenny Friday 21st May 09:30am to 7pm, Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm and Monday from 9.30am to 7pm.

Cleary Centre, Donegal Town is open Friday 21st May 10am to 5pm, closed on Saturday and Sunday, open on Monday from 10.30am to 5pm.

Leitrim at the North West Business and Tech Park Carrick on Shannon is open Friday 21st May 2pm to 4:30pm , closed Saturday and Sunday, open on Monday from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Monaghan at the Cloghan GAA centre is open Friday 21st May 10:30am to 5:30pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 5.30pm and on Monday from 11am to 5.30pm.

Sligo at Finisklin centre is open Friday 21st May 10am to 5pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and on Monday from 10am to 5pm.

THE CHO 1 Safeguarding and Protection Team are available for consultation, advice and support regarding any safeguarding concerns on Tel: 071 9834660. For further information on safeguarding click on the link to the Safeguarding Ireland website: Safeguarding Ireland | Promoting the rights of vulnerable adults

HSE CHO1 would like to advise the public to continue to follow all the advice and guidance on HSE.ie

Please note all HSE services are currently without email.

Your local media will also be contacted with any public notices and updates are also available on our Twitter handle @HSECommHealth1